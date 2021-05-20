Albany Capital Center takes step to maximize indoor air quality

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Capital Center (Cap Center) announced Wednesday plans to install Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization Technology as a way to provide purified air. Approved by Albany Convention Center Authority (ACCA), this new system will actively and continuously purify indoor air quality reducing airborne and surface contaminants, pollutants and viruses such as COVID-19.

The Bipolar Ionization technology offers a “comprehensive indoor air quality solution.” While the Cap Center has remained open throughout the pandemic and has already installed a more restrictive filter, the facility says they are committed to minimizing the risk of coronavirus transmissions and strive to bring confidence back to visitors for larger in-person meetings, events, conventions and trade shows.

This technology has been tested and proven safe and effective in dozens of independent studies, according to the Cap Center. It is proven that Plasma Air Ionization reduced coronavirus germs by 99%. The needlepoint, brush and tube-style products create millions of positive and negative ions, a proven method of virus removal.

The Cap Center continues to implement protocols and technologies in response to the COVID pandemic, including touchless temperature kiosks and contract tracing are also implemented when needed. The added improvement to air quality combined with existing measures will add to the facility’s resume in the application process to become an accredited GBAC (Global Risk Advisory Council) Facility.

The venue has hosted 49 events in 2021 to date which include, hybrid meetings, sporting events and meetings; there are an additional 52 events contracted through the end of 2021 with more expected.