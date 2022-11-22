ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Around the Post Pickleball” hosted seven free clinics with over 150 participants on Sunday and Monday at the Albany Capital Center. Around the Post Pickleball is New York’s leading entity in Pickleball tournaments, events, and clinics.

Around the Post Pickleball provided all the necessary equipment which includes paddles, nets, and balls. The lessons were lead by certified instructors and had participants run warmups, stretches, and lessons on serving and returning the ball, as well as the dink.

“Pickleball is an ideal sport for all skill levels, from someone who is looking for another opportunity to get moving, to the folks of a more competitive nature, pickleball literally offers something for everyone,” said Scott Green, Around the Post Pickleball’s founder.

It was just announced last week that Around the Post Pickleball would be organizing the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. pickleball tournament in Albany in 2023. The tournament will take place sometime in January and will be a three day event.