ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Capital Center will be hosting the USA Powerlifting Northeast Regional competition. The event will be held on July 15 and 16.

Powerlifters across the region will compete in squat, bench press, and deadlift contests. Athletes from various age groups and weight classes will have the opportunity to showcase their strength, determination, skill, and raw power.

Winners will have the chance to qualify for national competitions. The Northeast regionals will run from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on July 15, and 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 16.

The Albany Capital Center is located at 55 Eagle Street in Albany. The event is free and open to the public.