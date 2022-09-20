ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Albany Cannabis Advisory Committee released the schedule of upcoming public input meetings, following the first one which occurred back in August. The committee was formed to offer feedback, inform, and shape cannabis regulations at the municipal level including the time, place, and manner of adult-use retail dispensaries and on-site consumption licenses, social equity, public education, and protection of community health and safety.

The schedule of upcoming meetings is as follows –

Tuesday, September 20, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Swinburne Skating Rink, 810 Clinton Avenue, Albany, N.Y.

Tuesday, September 27, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Washington Avenue Library, Community Room, 161 Washington Avenue, Albany, N.Y.

Thursday, October 6, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at STEAM Garden, 279 Central Avenue, Albany, N.Y.

Tuesday, October 11, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., via ZOOM, those interested can register via this form

Anyone with questions regarding the committee, cannabis, or meetings in general can email localmarijuana@albanyny.gov.