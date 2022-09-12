ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8.

“It is with much regret that we are permanently closing the cafe,” read the Facebook post. “Huge cost increases and a changing labor market have made it very difficult for us to continue.”

The cafe’s last day of service was on Thursday, the same day as the Facebook post. The cafe is planning on hosting an “open house” event in the next week or two to say goodbye to its customers.

“If you’re one of those people that wonders if you could have stopped in more often, please don’t wonder,” said the Facebook post. “You have kept us going for 24+ years, and I can’t thank you enough for your tremendous support.”