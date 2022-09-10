ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Sheehan amongst others presented the sixth annual Henry Johnson Award for distinguished community service. The award was presented to Angelo “Justice” Maddox Jr.

On September 10, May Sheehan and others presented Angelo “Justice” Maddox Jr. with the Henry Johnson Award. A short ceremony was held at the city’s riverfront before Albany’s Jazz Festival.

Maddox Jr., a businessman, mentor, and author turned his life around after being incarcerated. He attended UAlbany and has served as a role model and mentor to many in the capital region. For 15 years, Maddox Jr. has owned Fresh & Fly Clothing, a casual and athleisure-attire clothing store for men and women on South Pearl Street. On social media, Maddox Jr. started “Motivational Money Making Monday,” where he encourages and spotlights other entrepreneurs, organizations, and movements. Maddox Jr. also teaches financial literacy and created the program Succeeding With Attainable Goals (SWAG), to teach people of all ages how to thrive in business.

Maddox Jr. receives award at a short ceremony on September 10

The Henry Johnson Award was created six years ago by the City of Albany and is given annually to a resident who has “demonstrably given of their time and talent to build a better Albany.” Nominees are sought, and the annual Award is given, in the spirit of Sgt. Henry Johnson, Albany’s WWI hero, as a way to honor his selflessness, courage, and drive to go above and beyond the call of duty.

“Receiving the Henry Johnson Community Service Award is a great honor–and I am humbled to be counted among those who have received it,” said Angelo “Justice” Maddox Jr. “I see this award as a higher calling to service and stewardship, and I will do my best to live up to all the expectations that come with it.”

Mayor Sheehan and Angelo “Justice” Maddox Jr. with Henry Johnson Award for Distinguished Community Service

Maddox Jr. published his first book recently, Change the World by Changing Yourself. It highlights his philosophy and tells his inspiring story. It is available at his clothing store and online.