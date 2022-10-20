ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local business is being inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Downtube Bicycle Shop sells bicycles to people of all ages for all kinds of riding.

It opened on Central Avenue in Albany 50 years ago and moved to its current location on Madison Avenue in the 1980s. Owner Bob Fullem said he’s proud to have stayed in the city where it all began.

“We’ve believed in the city; we want to wish the city well; we want to support the city; that’s been really important to us,” he said.

Local and state leaders also said it’s important to make bikes more accessible and safer as they try to encourage more people to use sustainable forms of transportation.