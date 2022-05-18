ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A ceremonial vigil for victims of Central Ave. traffic violence, followed by a memorial bike ride will be held on May 18 at 5:30 p.m. Riders and non-riders are asked to gather at the parking lot of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 1580 Central Ave.

A Pre-Ride Ceremony consisting of a brief prayer service by Pastor Al Johnson as well as a discussion will begin at 5:45 p.m. The readings of the names of pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorist victims of Central Ave. traffic violence will be read during the service. The discussion will address issues regarding Central Ave., what has been done, and what can be done to potentially save lives following the conclusion of the prayer service.

After the ceremony, there will be a bike ride visiting three locations where cyclists lost their lives, then participants will return to the Church. Distance of Ride: Nine Miles on secondary streets.

Helmets are required to participate and a waiver must be signed at the event. The minimum age requirement is 12; riders under age 18 must be accompanied by adults.