Albany barbershop accepting Thanksgiving food donations for local shelter

A local barbershop is collecting food donations for the Capital City Rescue Mission.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking to make a local contribution to those in need this Thanksgiving, a barbershop in Albany is accepting food donations through November 24.

In a partnership by local community activist Malik Dare and the Jay Allen Barber Studio, canned goods will be collected and donated to the Capital City Rescue Mission.

Canned entrees, canned fruit, canned protein, canned soup, canned pasta, canned tuna, and cereal can be dropped off at 1839 Central Avenue through the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.