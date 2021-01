Albany area power outage reported by National Grid

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) - GlobalFoundries announced it has partnered with Acer, the Gateway Foundation and AMD to donate 100 new Chromebooks to Capital Region BOCES for students and teachers in area schools. The donated Chromebooks will provide needed technological tools that are in great demand during the pandemic and will be used for online learning.

This will help alleviate the cost of purchasing such materials for local students and teachers, reducing the barriers to learning during these unique and challenging times.