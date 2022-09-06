ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While taking a 15-cent dip in the past week, gas prices in the Albany area neared the $4 mark on average—closing in on a still-declining national average. According to GasBuddy, the decrease made for an average price tag of $4.04 per gallon in Albany.

Prices in the Albany area are 36.7 cents lower than a month ago and 80.7 cents higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.47 on Monday, while the most expensive was $4.99. Statewide, the lowest price was $3.21, while the highest was $4.99.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $3.75. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline. Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”