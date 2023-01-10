ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The application process for up to $750,000 in small business building improvement grants will open on January 11. The funds will be made available to eligible small businesses, and not-for-profits in the childcare, arts/cultural, tourism, and hospitality industries throughout Albany.

Applicants seeking grants from $5,000 up to $25,000 will benefit from a streamlined application process and assistance from grant administration staff in the completion of their applications. Meanwhile, applicants seeking “microgrants” that range from $1,500 to $4,999, will have more limited application and monitoring requirements.

Funding is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program will be administered by Capitalize Albany Corporation with financial support from the City of Albany.