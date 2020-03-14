Interactive Radar

Albany and Rensselaer Counties declaring states of emergency

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Executive, Daniel P. McCoy, officially declared a state of emergency in the county effective Saturday at 11 a.m. Steven F. McLaughlin, the Rensselaer County Executive, gave a similar emergency order going into effect at noon.

Adding its name to the list of municipalities under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, Albany County says the illness is a public health emergency of international concern that threatens the health and welfare of Albany citizens.

Rensselaer County cited the World Health Organization’s classifying COVID-19 as a pandemic. Rensselaer says an emergency classification allows the response to the virus to be more flexible.

Currently, there are no reported coronavirus diagnoses in Rensselaer County.

  • New York City: 269 cases, 115 new
  • Westchester County: 178 cases, 20 new
  • Nassau County: 79 cases, 28 new
  • Albany County: 5 cases, 3 new
  • Dutchess County: 3 cases, 1 new
  • Erie County: 3 cases
  • Total: 613 total cases, up 187 from Saturday morning

The state of emergency in Albany is in effect until officially rescinded through another county executive order. In Rensselaer, emergency powers expire in thirty days or until the County Executive’s Office rescinds it.

The goal of the state of emergency is to preserve public safety by directing all departments and agencies of the County to take protect property, infrastructure, and lives.

