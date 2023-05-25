ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany area has ben named among the top markets for college graduates in 2023, according to Zillow. Albany was ranked number 8 overall.

“Graduating from college and moving to a new city to start your career is a major milestone,” said Anushna Prakash, an economic data analyst at Zillow. “Zillow’s top markets for college grads are buzzing with abundant job opportunities, a chance to connect with fellow 20-somethings, and rent prices that allow more freedom to spend on nights out or even start saving for a down payment. They’re great places to kick-start life’s exciting next chapter.”

In Albany, the average rent is $1,524 per month, with the average yearly salary being $63,513 for recent college graduates, said Zillow. This leaves the rent-to-income ratio at 29%.

Top 10 markets for college grads in 2023

Colorado Springs, Colorado Spokane, Washington Des Moines, Iowa Phoenix, Arizona Buffalo, New York Albuquerque, New Mexico Bakersfield, California Albany, New York Portland, Oregon Little Rock, Arkansas

To determine the rankings, Zillow looked at each metropolitan area’s rent-to-income ratio, average salary for recent college graduates, job openings and the share of the population in their 20s. According to Zillow, smaller, vibrant cities with affordable rents and plenty of career opportunities made the top of the list.