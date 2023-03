ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport is alerting ticketed passengers of cancellations and anticipated delays amid the severe winter storm. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, 16-morning departures have been canceled. Ticketed passengers can check the status of their flight online.

Albany International Airport says the Airport’s Snow Team started clearing runways, taxiways, and airport roadways at 9:15 p.m. on Monday. Snow accumulation at the airport is in excess of four inches.