COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport will host a TSA PreCheck enrollment event next week. The event, in collaboration with IDEMIA, will run through Monday, December 12 through Friday, December 16.

“As the nationwide demand for air travel increases, TSA PreCheck is ideal for individuals and families that are planning to travel during the holiday season or the popular spring break period,” said Phillip Calderone, CEO of the Albany International Airport. “TSA PreCheck will provide our travelers with significant benefits including expedited security screening, less physical contact, and fewer items on the conveyor belt.”

Travelers can expedite the application process for the Albany event by pre-registering online. The event will take place in the Baggage Claim area at Albany International Airport.

To be eligible for enrollment, travelers must provide biometric and biographic information that TSA uses to conduct a security threat assessment. If that assessment is passed, officials at the event will take travelers’ fingerprints and digital photos.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. Passengers must add the KTN to their flight reservations to enjoy expedited security screening which allows travelers to leave on shoes, jackets, and belts. TSA PreCheck screening lanes move more quickly than standard screening lanes and passengers who have TSA PreCheck may keep their electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

TSA PreCheck provider, IDEMIA, has reduced the enrollment and in-person renewal fee from $85 to $78. The cost to renew online is $70. If approved, enrollees get a five-year membership with the program.