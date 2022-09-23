ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport will be honoring Capital Region Gold Star Mothers on Sunday, September 25 at noon on the airport’s third-floor observation level. A “Gold Star Mother” or “Gold Star Family” is a mother or family that has lost one of their children or a family member in combat.

Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day traditionally is held on the last Sunday in September and falls on September 25 this year. The award commemorates the death of a military member who has perished while in the line of duty and hopes to provide a level of comfort and solace to the parents and family members of those who’ve passed.