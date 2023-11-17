ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport announced they are preparing for what is expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving travel periods in the last several years. Ahead of the holiday, the airport is offering some advice to help ensure a smooth journey for anyone passing through Albany.

Starting this weekend, several thousand people are expected to be traveling through Albany Airport daily, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Anyone passing through Albany International should remember the following travel tips:

Thanksgiving Travel Advice

Arrive at the airport no less than two hours prior to your flight’s scheduled departure.

Consider alternate transportation to and from the airport. Not having to find parking will save you time.

Make sure to have all of your necessary documentation, such as identification and boarding pass.

Review the TSA’s list of prohibited items before packing.

Make sure you know your gate number. This should be included on your boarding pass, but if you are unsure, you can ask airline and airport personnel to clarify.

Check-in early online or through your airline’s mobile app.

“The Thanksgiving holiday is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year and we’re excited to welcome residents from the Capital Region and beyond to our airport,” said Steven Smith, Director of Communications at Albany International Airport. “We look forward to helping make this holiday a happy one as we safely connect families and friends with their loved ones.”

Drivers are reminded that parking curbside in front of the terminal is never permitted, as the area is only for briefly picking people up or dropping them off. Additionally, due to construction, the pedestrian bridge from the parking garage is expected to close for a time between November 20 and November 21, though travelers will still be able to access the terminal from the first floor.

Bart Johnson, Federal Security Director for the TSA said “The professional and dedicated workforce at TSA remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of those traveling at ALB. During the Thanksgiving holiday, we expect a surge of travelers at the airport and strongly encourage travelers to give themselves ample time to get through the TSA security checkpoint so they can safely make their scheduled flights.”