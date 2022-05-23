COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flights at Albany International Airport were back to normal after being delayed during a power outage. National Grid said the power outage occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Airport officials said it affected the main terminal. The gates were not working, and crews had to use stairs to get passengers on and off planes. There were some delays, which caused some passengers to be frustrated.

During the outage, planes were still able to land. Officials said there were a couple hundred people in the main terminal when the power outage happened.