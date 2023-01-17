ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room at the Albany International Airport will receive a donation from the Eastern Contractors Association (ECA) on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The room was named in honor of Captain John J. McKenna IV from Clifton Park, and receiving the donation will be his father, John J. McKenna III.

The Albany International Airport Military Courtesy Room was named to honor Captain John J. McKenna IV, who was killed while serving in action with the U.S. Marine Corps on August 16, 2006, in Fallujah, Iraq. The Albany International Airport says to date, over 40,000 members of the military and their families have used the Military Courtesy Room amid their travels.

According to the Albany International Airport, the Captain John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room offers a place for traveling military personnel to rest while waiting for their flights and offers assistance with any issues they may face during travel. Refreshments and snacks are in the courtesy room, as well as cable TV, DVD, video games, internet access, and telephones.

According to the Albany International Airport, its history goes back to 1890, and the builders’ exchanges in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. They are the only regional full-service contractor association that serves the needs of all parts of the construction industry, according to Albany International Airport.