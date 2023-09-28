COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials at the Albany International Airport held a class on Thursday for those who are scared of flying. Those who taught the class included a former Army helicopter pilot and a doctor who helps with anxiety and panic disorders.

Officials said there are many reasons why some people may not want to fly. One man in attendance said he feels airline seats are too close to one another and he feels claustrophobic when he is inside the plane.

“Last couple of times I tried to fly I find my chest tightening, rapid breathing, and this is just not working for me,” Frank Palmeri said. “So I am hoping in the class I can learn some techniques to allow me to fly again.”

Officials said this type of class is held at the airport several times throughout the year.