Albany airport debuts new logo

Albany County
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany International Airport has debuted a new logo as travel continues to increase.

The new logo is part of a much larger rebranding effort for the airport, which includes a new website and a new wellness app.

The theme “Going Places” is part of the airport’s master plan to expand the terminal, develop new cargo services, and growing commercial airport property.

Other changes being rolled out in 2021, include:

