ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker’s conviction record once they become eligible.

The Tour raises awareness about the Act’s impact on public safety, education, job security, housing, and other quality of life issues affecting marginalized communities. Since Albany passed a resolution and proclamation in support of the New York Clean Slate Act, officials in municipalities such as Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, and Ellenville and local community organization cities such as Saratoga, Schenectady, Troy, and the county of Long Island have moved to join the Clean Slate Moral statewide tour in October 2022. The press conference in support of the Clean Slate Act takes place on September 30 at Albany City Hall at 12:30 p.m.

Speakers

Owusu Anane– Albany City Common Council member

Sergio Adams– Albany City Common Council member

Beroro Efekoro– Albany County Legislator

Mafalme Sikivu– Local Activist

Tasheca Medina– Equality for Troy

Stevie Robinson– Cure HipHop LLC

Shateash Sims– Cure HipHop LLC

Paul Collins-Hackett– Secretary of the community police review board

Lexis Figuereo- Hudson Catskill Housing Coalition

Lukee Forbes, Civil Rights Coordinator, Hudson Catskill Housing Coalition spoke on the matter, “We urge our State legislators who are currently not signed on or in support of the bill to listen to their constituents and advance Clean Slate in New York to ensure that impacted New Yorkers can access jobs, housing, and education in a fair and timely manner. The Clean Slate Act, as written, has support from every corner of the state, and every quarter — big business, labor unions, faith leaders, survivor groups, advocates, and ordinary New Yorkers eager to see New York finally do what is right. We call on the Assembly to help realize the hopes and dreams of 2.3 million New Yorkers eager to move past old conviction records and into full participation in our state’s economy.”