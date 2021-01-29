Albany accountant explains how to get the most out of your 2020 tax return

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Certified public accountants are gearing up for a tax season like no other, slated for a late start date on February 12.

“Even us, as tax professionals are scrambling to keep up on [the changes],” said Mark Vena, a partner at Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, “we wouldn’t expect a normal taxpayer to know about it all.”

That’s why he feels consulting with a CPA is more important this year than ever.

If you were granted a small business loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, you’ll need to be prepared with all of that information when you go to file your 2020 taxes. There’s also some promising news for people who didn’t receive one or either of their stimulus checks.

“The IRS and Treasury didn’t have the correct information in 2019,” Vena explained, “so filing the 2020 tax return is going to be very important so that everybody can get the money that they were owed.”

If you didn’t get the amount you were owed, or a payment that you should’ve received during the year, Vena said there’s a way to true that up on your 2020 tax return.

“Especially if your situations have changed, such as, you might’ve gotten married or had a child that the IRS didn’t know about,” Vena told NEWS10 ABC, “this is your chance to true that up. So, you might not get a check, but you’ll get this credit to either increase your refund, or reduce the amount of tax that you might owe.”

According to Vena, a lot of people may not realize they could owe tax on their unemployment money from the past year. He said it’s brand new information that states are scrambling to get out to people.

“This year, everybody who was on unemployment will be getting a form, 1099-G,” said Vena, “so you will be picking that up on your tax return as taxable income.”

The IRS has posted a list of steps taxpayers should take, and documents that will be needed for 2020 tax filing.