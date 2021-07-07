Albany Academy breaks ground on new pavilion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a year of setbacks, one local academy is breaking ground on a new project with a little help from some former graduates.

In celebration of its fiftieth reunion, the Albany Academy’s Class of 1970 is raising money to fund the installation of a timber framed pavilion on campus. With one of the largest donations in school history, the pavilion will provide a permanent shelter for outdoor classroom space, event training, and summer campers.

With it’s completion, the pavilion will be able to accommodate 150 people and will also feature a serving kitchen.

Chris Lauricella, Albany Academy Head of Schools, said the campus is a place to learn and a place where communities are built and the continued interaction with students past and present within the academy is what makes the addition possible.

“Each generation gives forward so that the current generation can really benefit from the facilities on a 52-acre campus such as ours,” he said. “This is a great way for the class of 1970 when they celebrate their 50th to really give it to the classes graduating right now and the class of 2022.”