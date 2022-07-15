ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local gun violence prevention organization is receiving additional state funding to help bolster its efforts. Albany 518 SNUG will be using the funds to retain its outreach workers, many of whom have been impacted by gun violence.

The group organizes community events and helps people resolve disputes more peacefully. Advocates said they are glad the issue is getting the attention of state leaders.

“Gun violence is a disease, and we treat it as a disease,” Albany 518 SNUG Program Manager Justin Gaddy said. “We’re out there every day raising awareness to the gun violence and how it affects everyone and not just the people that it’s happening to. So we’re consistently out there in the streets raising awareness to this gun violence daily.”

This round of funding extends emergency funding provided last year. More than $200 million has been allocated in this year’s state budget for violence prevention.