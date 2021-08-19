Albany 14-year-old reportedly arrested with loaded handgun

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany Police Department, officers arrested a 14-year-old who they say had a loaded handgun in his waistband on Wednesday.

At about 5:15 p.m., officers responded near First Street and Lexington Avenue for reports of someone with a handgun. When they got to the scene, officers said they saw someone matching that description walking down Judson Street.

As officers approached, they say that the suspect—a 14-year-old whose name will not be released by police—pulled a loaded .380 caliber handgun from his waistband and tossed it on the ground. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Albany County Family Court.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire