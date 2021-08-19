Albany 14-year-old reportedly arrested with loaded handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany Police Department, officers arrested a 14-year-old who they say had a loaded handgun in his waistband on Wednesday.
At about 5:15 p.m., officers responded near First Street and Lexington Avenue for reports of someone with a handgun. When they got to the scene, officers said they saw someone matching that description walking down Judson Street.
As officers approached, they say that the suspect—a 14-year-old whose name will not be released by police—pulled a loaded .380 caliber handgun from his waistband and tossed it on the ground. He was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Albany County Family Court.
