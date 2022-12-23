ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine flights scheduled to depart Albany International Airport on Friday have been canceled, as a winter storm and strong winds snarl Christmas travel. The airport is open and operating, and a spokesperson said it will stay that way—but as wintry weather pummels the Midwest and the East Coast, the travel hub is experiencing some disruptions.

According to online flight tracker FlightAware, nearly 4,000 flights within, into, or out of the United States had been grounded by 11:30 a.m. Friday. Amid the travel woes, New Yorkers were urged to just hunker down and wait out the worst of the storm over the weekend.

“With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering travelling for the holidays to do so before Friday or after Sunday to stay safe,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in an emergency declaration Thursday. “Our agencies are well prepared, coordinated and ready to deploy assets and equipment if needed to respond to the storm. We want all New Yorkers to get where they need to go safely to celebrate the holidays with loved ones.”

Flood watches and wind chill advisories were widespread across the Capital Region as the storm barreled through early Friday. High winds, a flash freeze, rain, some snow, and bitter wind chills are all possible into the holiday.

Ticket holders for canceled flights at Albany Airport were given flight waivers. Travelers should reach out to their scheduled airline for details.

At 8:30 a.m. Friday, the airport’s snow team began “brooming operations” on all runways to manage the current rain conditions. Airport updates will be issued as necessary, a spokesperson assured.