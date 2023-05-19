COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Water service and pressure were restored throughout the Latham Water District, Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey announced. The boil water advisory remains in effect, however.

Crummey said that water testing will continue through Sunday, in accordance with Albany County Health Department guidelines. Even so, he said that current tests show that the water was not compromised.

Crummey said that the compromised valve at the Mohawk View Water Treatment Plant was isolated. Water may appear discolored, but Crummey said that it’s much the same as the typical annual hydrant flushing of the system.

Bottled water will be available at town hall today from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday while supplies last. Direct questions to the Latham Water District by phone at (518) 783-2750.