ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews from the Albany Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at a vacant building located at 52 Swinton Street, between Thornton Street and Judson Street.

At 8:45 a.m. on December 30, firefighters arrived to the scene of a fire on the first floor of the two story building. Crews were able to get the flames under control by 9:06 a.m., and no injuries were reported during the operation.

A total of 23 firefighters from eight AFD units responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.