ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany ENT and Allergy Services announced it is participating in a nationwide clinical trial that may help restore hearing in patients with sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL). SNHL is the most common form of hearing hearing loss, affecting more than 41 million Americans, according to AENT.

SNHL is often caused by exposure to loud sounds, infections, aging, medications that are toxic to the ear, or sudden hearing loss. Currently, AENT is recruiting adults with noise-induced and sudden SNHL.

Current recruits may qualify for a clinical trial of FX-322, a drug candidate designed to regenerate sensory cells necessary for healthy hearing. According to AENT, the study, sponsored by Frequency Therapeutics, is placebo-controlled and will evaluate outcomes in speech perception, a key measure of hearing function.

Frequency’s hearing research focuses on cochlear restoration and auditory repair, and its lead asset, FX-322, is a small-molecule product candidate that is the first to show significant hearing improvements in clinical trials for SNHL. Frequency is also following early restorative signals in MS to develop medicines with the same underlying regenerative science being brought to hearing, according to AENT.

Albany ENT and Allergy Services cares for adults and children with disorders of the ear, nose, throat, head and neck. Their mission is to provide the highest quality care rooted in compassion and state-of-the-art treatment for adult and pediatric patients in the Capital Region.