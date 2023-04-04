ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids won’t be the only ones looking for Easter eggs this upcoming holiday. Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery in Altamont will host an adult Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 4 p.m. Interested eventgoers can sign up online.

Indian Ladder Farms say there will be candy, merchandise, and drink tokens in the eggs. Those who sign up will also spin their prize wheel to win tickets to Farming Man Fest, Renfest, and win other prizes like glassware, stickers, beer, cider, etc. Indian Ladder Farms is located at 342 Altamont Road, in Altamont.