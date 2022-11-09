ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Make-A-Wish Northeast New York will be kicking off their 35th year of wish granting with its annual “Adopt-A-Wish” holiday campaign. The campaign will have two different start dates, one beginning at 5 p.m. on November 15 at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh and the other at 5 p.m., on November 17 at Crossgates Mall in Albany.

The holiday campaign will continue throughout the holidays. Stars featuring wish kid ambassadors, six from the Greater Capital Region and two from the North Country, will be sold for a suggested donation of $5 a star.

“The Adopt-A-Wish Holiday Campaign has thrived into its fourth decade thanks to the generosity of the community we serve, from Columbia and Greene counties to Cobleskill through the Capital Region all the way to the North Country,” Make-A-Wish Northeast New York CEO William Trigg, III, said.

Stars will be available at Crossgates Mall, Colonie Center, Wilton Mall, Aviation Mall, Champlain Centre, Wintertime Wonderland in Rotterdam, as well as several other businesses and schools throughout the chapter region. The campaign is made possible by hundreds of volunteers.