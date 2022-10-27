ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder celebrated Halloween with the children from the Albany Ronald McDonald House on Wednesday ahead of their home opening game. The players decorated hockey goalie masks with the kids, and also surprised them with Thunder souvenirs and other merchandise.

“We were very excited to return to the Ronald McDonald House and spend the afternoon celebrating Halloween with the kids as we kick off our 2022-’23 campaign,” said Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead. “The players and coaches had a great time decorating goalie masks with some of their bravest, young fans.”

The Albany Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families with children who are undergoing treatment at the Albany Medical Center Hospital for life-threatening illnesses, free of charge. Ronald McDonald House of Capital Region CEO David Jacobsen commented on the players taking the time to visit with the children.

“Ronald McDonald House draws upon the compassion of our community to provide for children and families when they need it most,” said Jacobsen. “We are so grateful that the Adirondack Thunder continue to be a leading force in our community. We thank Coach MacArthur and the players for joining our families for a Halloween celebration, sharing their love with all of the children at the House.”

The Thunder will play host to the Worcester Railers on Saturday at 7 p.m. for their home opener. The first 1,000 young fans through the doors on Opening Night will receive a free youth hockey jersey, presented by Glens Falls Hospital. The Thunder are an affiliate of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) New Jersey Devils and the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.