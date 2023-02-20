ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Adirondack Thunder players will skate at the Empire State Plaza Ice Rink on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m. The public is welcome to come skate with players and coach Pete MacArthur.

The players will also be hosting a meet-and-greet autograph signing. The autograph signing and public skate session will be a precursor to their doubleheader against the Reading Royals at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Friday and Saturday.

The Adirondack Thunder are part of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) premier “AA” hockey league and are affiliates of the New Jersey Devils in the National Hockey League (NHL).