Addiction activists rally on Advocacy Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Association of Substance and Abuse Providers has planned an Advocacy Day rally, hosting hundreds of addiction specialists and advocates on Tuesday in the Well of the Legislative Office Building.

Activists want resources and strategies for addiction services to be equal in magnitude to the current epidemic of drug addiction and overdose. Specifically, ASAP wants lawmakers to:

Support the 3-for-5 campaign, increasing support for the human service sector by 3% for five consecutive years.

Match Medicaid reimbursement rates to the real cost of services

Allocate settlement funds from the opioid industry to the Office of Addiction Services and Supports for prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction services

The rally, planned for a 12:30 p.m. start, will include addiction prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction professionals, plus people in recovery and their families.

Lt. Gov. Hochul and State Reps. Harckham and Rosenthal—chairs of alcohol, drug, and substance abuse committees in their respective chambers—are also scheduled to appear.