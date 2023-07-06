COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sierra, an activewear and outdoor gear store, is set to open in Colonie Center. The store will be in the former Sears space next to Whole Foods and the future Floor & Decor store.

According to conceptual site plans on the Seritage Growth Properties website, that section of property is leased to Sierra. The space is 19,100 square feet and will be on the lower level of the mall.

Although Colonie Center is mainly owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, Seritage owns a part of the mall, including the former Sears space. Seritage did not immediately respond to NEWS10 for comment on the project.

Originally named Sierra Trading Post, Sierra was acquired by TJX in 2012 and rebranded to Sierra in 2018. TJX also owns TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls.

Sierra sells athletic clothing, shoes, and accessories for all ages, and has gear for water sports, fishing, running, camping, biking, and hiking. You can view the full product list on the Sierra website.

In April, Floor & Decor, a retailer specializing in hard surface flooring, tools, and accessories, was approved for the former Sears space. The store is still under construction.