ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Acting Chief Judge Anthony Cannataro will address the unmet civil legal services needs in New York at this year’s annual Albany Public Hearing on Monday, September 19. This year’s hearing will focus on the civil justice crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acting Chief Judge Cannataro will report to the legislature on the information collected at the hearing and the ongoing work of the New York State Permanent Commission on Access to Justice, whose mission is to further access to civil legal services for low-income New Yorkers. The testimony gathered at the hearing will lead to inform the Commission’s future efforts to ensure that every New Yorker, regardless of background or economic status, has access to civil legal services when basic human needs are at stake. The hearing will take place at the Court of Appeals.