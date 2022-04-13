ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office worked along with investigators from the Department of Motor Vehicles to crackdown on fraudulent New York license plates, Inspection stickers, and to recover stolen motor vehicles. Investigators conducted over 118 traffic stops, which resulted in minor to more serious offenses.

In addition to the recovery of three stolen vehicles within the City, Sheriff’s Deputies located a 14-year-old child reported missing and returned the child to her mother. Officials said additional arrests for more serious offenses include:

ROBERT WOODARD (49)

Robert Woodard, 49, was found to be in possession of a stolen motor vehicle with young children inside. Police said Woodard was also in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.

Charged:

One count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property (felony).

One count of endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor).

One Count of criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).

JOWAAN MCCALL (44)

Jowaan McCall, 44, was discovered operating his motor vehicle with 27 suspensions on his New York State driver’s license. McCall was subsequently also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Charged:

One count of a first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator (felony).

One count of driving while ability impaired by alcohol (violation).

KEVIN RAMLOCHAN (26)

Kevin Ramlochan, 26, was found to be operating his motor vehicle with a suspended license. Police said Ramlochan was also charged with resisting arrest.

Charged:

One count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration (misdemeanor).

One count of the third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator (misdemeanor).

Resisting arrest (misdemeanor).

BILLY WILLIAMSON (68)

Billy Williamson, 68, was found to be operating his motor vehicle with a suspended license. Police said Williamson was also in possession of a quantity of heroin.

Charged: