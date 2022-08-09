ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany woman is behind bars after a traffic stop escalated to a full-blown drug bust, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Kassandra Levesque, 31, of Albany was stopped on Monday near Northern Boulevard.
There, deputies allegedly found fentanyl-laced cocaine, and other controlled substances, on her. Levesque also seemed to be impaired by drugs, officials said.
Charges:
- Three felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance
- One misdemeanor charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance
- One misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs
- Several other traffic violations
Levesque was sent to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee. She will be arraigned in Albany City Court today, August 9.