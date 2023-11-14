ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is cooking and delivering Thanksgiving meals on Tuesday, November 21. Those interested in receiving a meal are asked to call (518) 487-5440 or email Acsoturkey@gmail.com.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office released a statement regarding the event. “We are one week away from our annual Sheriff’s Turkey Dinner. Anyone that is in need of a meal, please contact us soon. We will be cooking and delivering on Tuesday, November 21. I am concerned that many will go without a meal after Equinox canceled their event.”