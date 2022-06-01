ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, Albany County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Quintin K. Lacy, 32, after an investigation into an alleged assault on staff that was committed inside the Albany County Correctional Facility on May 13. Lacy is accused of assaulting an Albany County Correctional Officer while the officer tried to subdue Lacy and 12 other inmates who caused a disturbance in the jail.

Lacy was already in jail for:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Police say Lacy shot Ahmad Fleming, 33, on December 7, 2019, near Second and Judson Streets. Fleming was rushed to the hospital after the shooting, where he was pronounced dead.

In the alleged May 13, 2022 assault, Lacy kicked a Correctional Officer in the leg and knee. According to police, the assault caused an ACL and MCL tear in the officer’s knee.

New charge:

Second-degree assault (Felony)

Lacy will be arraigned at Colonie Town Court the week of June 6. The other inmates accused of participating in the riot were also arrested and will be arraigned at a later date.