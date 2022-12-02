NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to a Facebook post by Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr., an illegal handgun was recovered in New Scotland Thursday night. The man who owned the gun did not have proper paperwork, Sheriff Apple said.

When officers found the handgun on him, the alleged criminal had accidentally shot himself in the leg, according to the sheriff. Charges against the man are still pending, so his name could not be released.

The man was hospitalized. There has been no update on his well-being. An investigation into this incident is ongoing.