ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was tracked down and arrested on Tuesday, nearly a month after he allegedly backed into a Sheriff’s Office patrol car and tried to run over a deputy. On Wednesday, October 5, Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped El-Hajj M. Moses, 30, in the area of Robin Street and Sheridan Avenue.

While Deputies were speaking with the passengers in Moses’ car, he put it in reverse and slammed into the patrol car behind him, police said. According to police, he then put the car back in drive, floored it toward the Sheriff’s Deputy who had pulled him over, and drove off.

On Tuesday, November 1, while patrolling in Albany, Sheriff’s Deputies saw a car matching the exact description of the previous incident in the area of Lark Street and Lancaster Street. Deputies pulled the car over, confirmed the driver to be Moses, and arrested him without incident.

Charges:

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Second-degree obstruction of governmental administration

Traffic infractions

Moses was released on an appearance ticket. He will be arraigned in Albany City Court at a later date.