ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man, who was charged with attempted murder after a 2021 shooting, was caught with a homemade shank inside Albany County Jail, according to a press release from the county Sheriff’s Office. Investigators allegedly found the weapon on Wednesday, October 20, hidden in Elijah N. Moses’ waistband.

The 28-year-old was charged with:

Promoting prison contraband in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Moses will be arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court at a later date. For now, he’s back in county lockup.