ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly hid an illegal gun in his glove box. The gun was found, police said, after a traffic stop in the area of Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street on Sunday.

During the traffic stop, officers spoke with Laffette A. Ilarraza, 28, who allegedly told them about his weapon—a .380 Glock semi-automatic pistol. Ilarraza was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and cited for various traffic infractions, police said.

Ilarraza was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, where he awaits arraignment on the new charges. His next court appearance is slated for Monday.