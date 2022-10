ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fourth annual Albany County Sheriff trunk or treat is back! Donuts, cider, and of course candy will be available at this event.

The trunk or treat is free for all and also features the ACSO K9 unit. Bring your families to this spooky event on Thursday, October 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, 58 Verda Avenue, Clarksville.