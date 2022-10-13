ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators worked together with New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Investigators on Wednesday, October 12, to pull over nearly 200 cars for minor traffic infractions. During those stops, 79 traffic tickets were handed out, and 17 people were arrested. These efforts were to crack down on phony license plates, fake New York State inspection stickers, and stolen cars, and to target high-crime areas to deter criminal activity.

As part of the detail, five people were arrested for driving their cars with a suspended or revoked license. Three were dealt misdemeanor charges, and the other two will face felony aggravated unlicensed operation charges. Another three people were nabbed for having a suspended registration on their car due to a lack of insurance. During the traffic stops, over 10 fraudulent license plates were recovered as well, and drivers were ticketed for the offense.

In addition, these proactive efforts resulted in the arrest of two impaired drivers, police said. James T. Koonce Jr., 61, was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of drugs and had a weapon on him—a “Billy club.” He was charged with one count of driving while ability impaired by drugs and with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both are felonies.

Charles Jacobs, 54, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol after he was stopped for a minor infraction, Sheriff’s Deputies said. Jacobs’ blood alcohol level was allegedly over 0.18% and he was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators made several other arrests, including the arrest of Duc Dang, 59, after police say he was found to be operating his car with a suspended New York State Driver’s License. When he was arrested, Dang allegedly had crack-cocaine on him. He was charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and with one count of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors.

Eric D. Lyons, 56, was arrested during a traffic stop for being a fugitive from justice, out of the state of Tennessee for a felony probation violation as a sex offender. Lyons was arrested and will be turned over to the U.S. Marshalls at a later date.