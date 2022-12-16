ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man, who was recently nabbed on felony drug charges, can add two counts of illegal gun possession to his list, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple. David M. Nelson, 52, was first arrested on Thursday.

These drugs were allegedly found in Nelson’s car. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

Before his arrest, Nelson was pulled over in Albany. In his car, officers allegedly found 6,500 bags of heroin laced with fentanyl, along with a good amount of crack cocaine. He was also driving on a suspended license, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies, armed with a search warrant, visited an Albany storage facility the next day where Nelson had been living. There, police say they found a loaded 9mm pistol, which was stolen from South Carolina in 2017. Deputies also found another 950 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin at the storage unit, according to a release.

Police say they found these drugs and this gun in the storage unit. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Nelson was held in county lockup as a pre-arraigned detainee and will face the new charges in Albany City Court Friday.