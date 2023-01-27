ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car near the intersection of Central Avenue and Quail Street on Thursday, they were surprised to find 13 grams of MDMA inside, according to a press release. Me-Asia Baker, 35, was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance after officers allegedly spotted the drugs on her.

Baker is doing time in county lockup on the charge. She is set to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday in Albany City Criminal Court.